



From the New Zealand band’s latest EP comes the music video for “Changeling,” the latest single from After the Flesh, which made its premiere via Side-Line this past Friday, July 21. Crafting a dreamy blend of post-punk, alt. rock, and gothic tones, the song began life in 2020 during what bassist Duncan Nairn calls “a very productive jam session, just before the world came crashing down,” with guitarist/vocalist Alec Morris adding that the song focuses on the anxiety that is felt before taking action, reflecting the band’s situation as keyboardist/vocalist Maruša Sagadin was considering relocating; Morris states, “I was writing with Maruša in mind, given that she would be the one singing… she was talking a lot at that time about upping sticks and leaving town, but something was stopping her.”







The corresponding music video was shot and directed by Sagadin’s brother Martin following a photo shoot at the Pūtangirua Pinnacles; utilizing a 1911 film of the Pleasure Island from Pinocchio as an inspirational motif, Sagadin explains, “We decided the next project would be very glamorous, dramatic, and interior, layered in plastic and projection, while paying tribute to some of our favorite new wave music videos.”

“Changeling” is the second track on the self-titled EP from After the Flesh, released on May 23 and available now via Bandcamp. Produced by Morris, the EP was engineered and mixed by Bryan Tabuteau, a staple of the Wellington, NZ dark alternative music scene. Previously, the band had released a pair of demos in 2020, each featuring material that ultimately appeared in their completed forms on the 2023 EP.





After the Flesh

Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)