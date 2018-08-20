New YouTube channel to spotlight the industrial scene launches debut episode





Statik Industrial TV, a new YouTube channel highlighting the industrial music community, has made its debut with the first episode focusing on the eminent Terminust Festival, which took place on July 27-29 in Calgary, Alberta, celebrating its seventh year. The brainchild of Rexx Arkana, best known as a prominent DJ and the mastermind behind electro/EBM acts FGFC820 and Brüderschaft, the show features footage from the festival, along with Arkana interviewing Terminus director Cheis Hewitt and various performers. Among the artists featured in the episode are Android Lust, Shiv-R, Yone Dudas, Mesh, and Leæther Strip’s Claus Larsen, along with Alex Kennedy and Bruce Lord of I Die: You Die . Written, produced, and directed by Arkana, with videographer Luke Haughwout editing and co-producing, and showcasing snippets of footage from this year’s Terminus event, Statik Industrial TV made its premiere on August 17, 2018.





Statik Industrial TV

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)