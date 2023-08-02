



Ashley Dalle has established a reputation in the New York City punk and goth scene serving in such bands as Trash Music and Wax Girls; now emerging after a long hiatus, she has revealed “Orchid” as the first taste of her forthcoming darkwave dance project Charity Kill. Stating that the song “was born to manifest a sense of urgency in the listener, and draw your attention in,” the track moves with darkly oscillating waves of synth and popping electronic beats, available to stream now via YouTube. “Orchid” appears on the upcoming Garden of Earthly Horrors EP, which the artist refers to as “a conceptual love letter to rhythms found in nature,” the tracks all exploring themes of romantic longing and existential dread, the titles all bearing the names of different flowers like “Marigold,” “Carnation,” “Amaranth,” “Daisy,” and “Wildflower.” Produced, mixed, and mastered by Dalle, Garden of Earthly Horrors will be released on August 18. Earlier in the year, Charity Kill made its debut with a cover of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game,” followed by “Ghost Song (Laundry and Taxes),” which had originally been intended as a teaser for the new EP.





