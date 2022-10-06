



Danny Elfman has long been celebrated for his defiance of musical and artistic convention, and now, he has revealed a new music video for The Locust’s remix of his “Cruel Compensation.” Taken from the Bigger, Messier companion to 2021’s Big Mess, the remix is notable for presenting the last recording of The Locust drummer Gabe Serbian, who on April 30 of this year, one day before his 45th birthday. “When we were asked if we wanted to do a remix for Danny’s album it was one of the easiest things for the band to say yes to,” states guitarist Bobby Bray, the band expressing a desire to “make the weird parts weird, and the brutal parts even more intense.” The corresponding video for The Locust’s remix of “Cruel Compensation” was directed and edited by Chris J. Cunningham of Dark Details, merging warped images of Elfman with a surreal and visually noisy cornucopia in which “plenty of dark details abound.”







Since the mid ’80s, Danny Elfman has been most renowned as an award-winning composer for television and motion pictures, having written the themes for The Simpsons and Desperate Housewives, and scoring movies by Tim Burton, Sam Raimi, and Gus Van Sant. Written in the midst of the pandemic and the Trump administration, Big Mess was released on June 11, 2021 via Anti- and Epitaph Records; the album marked Elfman’s return to the realm of art-pop 27 years after Boingo, the final release from experimental new wave band Oingo Boingo, of which he was famously the founder. The record featured contributions from past members of Oingo Boingo, as well as drummer Josh Freese, and Nine Inch Nails guitarist Robin Finck; a deluxe edition box set included several remixes and vocal features, most of which would later appear on Bigger, Messier, released on August 12. Along with The Locust, the album features vocal contributions and remixes from the likes of Machine Girl, Boy Harsher, Rebekah del Rio, HEALTH, Squarepusher, instürzende Neubauten’s Blixa Bargeld, Iggy Pop, and Trent Reznor.















An established multi-instrumentalist in the hardcore/punk scene, Gabe Serbian had been a member of such groups as Head Wound City, Cattle Decapitation, and Holy Molar; he’d also made an indelible mark on the world of underground electronic and industrial music, having collaborated with the likes of Alec Empire, Charlie Clouser, and Merzbow. He had joined The Locust in 2010 when bassist Justin Pearson revived the San Diego act after a brief hiatus. In 2014, he had written several songs for Incompresa (Misunderstood), directed by Asia Argento. Pearson is best known as the founder of Three One G Records and has been in such bands as Deaf Club, Satanic Planet, Dead Cross, PLanet B, and more.

Danny Elfman

The Locust

Anti- Records

Epitaph Records

Dark Details

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)