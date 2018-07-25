New supergroup announced featuring members of Fear Factory, Die Krupps, and Leæther Strip





Three of the industrial scene’s most prominent figures have joined forces to form a new band, Die Klute. Featuring the combined talents of Jürgen Engler (Die Krupps, Dkay.com), Claus Larsen (Leæther Strip, Klutæ, Am Tierpark), and Dino Cazares (Fear Factory, Asesino, Divine Heresy), Die Klute was announced via all three artists’ social media, with the added hint that an album was to be coming soon via Cleopatra Records. In addition, a behing the scenes video was shared ovia Cazares’ YouTube channel, shot during the making of the band’s debut music video “All in Vain.” Further information will be announced as it is revealed.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)