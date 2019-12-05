



As the band nears the end of its monumental U.S. tour in support of the long-awaited debut album The Gereg, the force is strong with The HU as the Mongolian rock group has contributed a new song to the new EA video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The new song, titled “Sugaan Essena” (which translates to “Black Thunder”), will be released as a digital single later this year, with The Gereg Tour to conclude in Los Angeles on December 10; numerous dates on this tour were sold out, while the album – released on September 13 via Better Noise Music – has received high praise from fans, critics, and even fellow musicians like Sir Elton John… yes, you read that correctly. Having interviewed The HU on his ‘Rocket Hours’ Beats 1 radio show, Sir Elton John offered his congratulations to The HU “on being one of the freshest most original bands that I’ve heard in many many years,” further stating that he is a fan of the album.

The HU gained international acclaim with the release of the video singles “Yuve Yuve Yu” and “Wolf Totem,” both in late 2018; “Shoog Shoog” and “The Great Chinggis Khaan” followed in 2019 prior to the release of The Gereg, the title referring to “the first diplomatic ‘passport’ issued by the Mongol Empire during the time of Genghis Khan (Chinggis Khaan), so his envoys could travel to many nations without any restrictions.” The HU’s blend of traditional Mongolian folk with modern rock elements has garnered numerous acolades, eventually earning the quartet an offer from Mongolia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs to be “Official Mongolian Ambassador to the World” in April 2019. A rendition of “Yuve Yuve Yu” featuring a guest vocal performance by From Ashes to New’s Danny Case made the Mainstream Active Rock charts, reaching the #22 position; the band has announced that further singles with guest vocals are in the works, including one of “Song of Women” to feature Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale.







Released on November 15 on PC, Playstation 4, and XBox One, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has earned positive reviews since its release, with EA confirming that the title had the fastest selling digital launch of any game in the franchise within its first two weeks of sale. The single-player action/adventure game has also earned three nominations by the Game Critics Awards, including “Best of Show,” “Best Console Game,” and “Best Action/Adventure Game,” with further information on the game available via the EA website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)