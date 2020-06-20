



With the final phase of funding complete via a successful Kickstarter campaign, The History of Industrial Music: The Chicago Way draws ever closer to its final completion and release. As the documentary chronicles the history of the Windy City and its still vibrant and creative underground music scene, a companion soundtrack album is also in the works, featuring new and rare material from many of the acts featured in the film. From this soundtrack comes a solo track from the legendary “industrial funk master, the boss of the bass,” Charles Levi (Pigface, Project .44, ex-My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult); titled “Fatefall,” the solo track was released on Bandcamp on Friday, June 19 as part of Juneteenth, with Bandcamp donating all fees to the NAACP. Described as “David Lynchian cinematic-dustrial,” “Fatefall” was recorded and performed by Levi with producer and Project .44 band mate Jason McNinch (who passed away in October 2017), and will appear as a bonus track on the soundtrack album.







Directed as a labor of love by Chris Harris (Project .44, ConformCo), The History of Industrial Music: The Chicago Way studies the history of the Chicago industrial music scene during the mid-to-late ’80s, showcasing many of the venues and institutions that provided a fertile ground for its growth and development – clubs like Metro/Smart Bar, Medusa’s, Neo, 950, Exit, and Crash Palace, and imprints like WaxTrax! and Invisible. Among the key players interviewed for the feature are the aforementioned Jourgensen (MINISTRY, Revolting Cocks, Lard), Jim Marcus (Die Warzau, GoFight, Pigface), Marston Daley – a.k.a. Buzz McCoy (My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult), Jason Novak (Cracknation, ColdWaves), Martin Atkins (Pigface, Killing Joke, Public Image Ltd), Chicago Trax owner Reid Hyams, Metro/Smart Bar owner Joe Shanahan, and more! The trailer for the documentary was presented as a special opening feature during the Pigface U.S. tour of November-December 2019, with the Kickstarter campaing concluded on December 23.





The History of Industrial Music: The Chicago Way

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)