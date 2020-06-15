



Matthew Willis has announced the new single from his solo project Transcendent 7, titled “Control,” along with an accompanying music video. Due for release on July 10 on ScentAir Records and the artist’s own Splendid Recordings, the video will be presented by a special guest on the same day. Formerly a member of the Texas based synthpop group Provision, Willis is also a member of former Information Society vocalist Christopher Anton’s live band.







The single will precede the release of Transcendent 7’s full-length Equilibrium album, which will be released in September on CD and digital formats. Prior to the release of “Control,” Willis had released a music video for the track “Now It’s My Turn” in 2016; produced by Junior Kain, the single followed in February 2017 with remixes by Datakon, RE:Active, People Theatre, and Nick James.

Transcendent 7

ScentAir Records

Splendid Recordings

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)