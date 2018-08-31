New single from Black Needle Noise featuring L.A. singer Beca





Continuing the collaborative project’s current series of digital singles, Black Needle Noise has released “Upside Down” via Bandcamp, once again as a name-your-price item. This track sees legendary producer/musician John Fryer working with Los Angeles singer Beca on a track that resontates with a dreamy yet dark melodic sensibility and a contemporary electronic edge. “I think she fits the song perfectly,” Fryer states, elaborating that he’d envisioned the song initially as “kinda sci-fi dream pop,” which stands in stark contrast to the bluesy roots and Americana of Black Needle Noise’s previous single with Antic Clay, “That Which Watches.”







With lyrical themes that will certainly resonate with fans of the NetFlix series Stranger Things, Beca comments that the song “is about suddenly finding yourself in a dark place after pushing away the warning signs and whispers from deep within you soul. Yet, an innate sense of survival gives you the inner strength to ask for help, and grabbing it with both hands to find your way home.”

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)