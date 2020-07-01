



After debuting Black Mass Gathering early this year with “The Summoning of Asmodeus,” Gabriel Perry has announced the follow up single, titled “”Fire From the Mouth of Anzu.” Blending elements of EDM, house, industrial, and noise, Perry refers to the song as an attempt “to be the soundtrack for our innermost fury,” offering it as a means to release “shared, simmering rage” during these difficult times. Like the previous single, the song was produced by Perry with JJ Williams (In Tenebris, Oh-So, XSmashcasters), who also mixed and mastered the track in his Charlottesville, VA studio in January. Perry had written the song in his home studio in Norfolk, VA in October 2019, the same time he had announced the demise of his longstanding industrial/noise project Hindu Pez. With cover artwork provided by Erika Anne, “Fire From the Mouth of Anzu” will be released on all major digital streaming services on July 4, with pre-saves available now on Spotify

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)