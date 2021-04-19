



Having made its premiere via Outburn on Friday, April 16, experimental post-industrial act Stoneburner has unveiled a new music video as the first taste of what is yet to come from the new album, Apex Predator. “Sellout” examines the ill effects of the past year, addressing the lack of engagement due to the lack of touring and live shows, along with the struggles of artists to attract notice and get ahead in the music industry; written in the midst of the COVID winter of 2020, Stoneburner’s Steven Archer explains that the song “manages to be funny, true to my work, and makes a comment on our corner of the music industry,” acting as a means to cope with the frustration of not being able to tour and which of his various projects to focus on. Adding to the single release, now available on Bandcamp are remixes by COP International label mates Stabbing Westward and Sick Jokes, as well as partners in electro/industrial belligerency Klack; having recently signed to the eminent label, Stoneburner’s forthcoming Apex Predator album was produced by the legendary John Fryer, with a release date pending for later in 2021.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)