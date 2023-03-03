



Heavy Feelings is appropriately named as the new collaborative project from Ben Shillabeer and Nadia Garofalo, the band representing a new creative beginning for the two artists. Having co-founded Chicago post-punk and no wave act Ganser for seven years, Garofalo had announced her departure from the band this past December after a period during which she “had to reevaluate my relationship to music making and what it meant to me, what success meant to me.” In a similar fashion, Shillabeer had established himself in the Bristol music scene in various bands before the 2016 dissolution of Empty Pools led him to step away from music; inspired by Ganser’s acclaimed Just Look at That Sky, he returned to making music in 2020, initially forming Heavy Feelings as a solo project with the 2022 release of Power Reflection.

Today, March 3 sees the debut release from the duo, titled “The Prize,” along with its accompanying music video. Expressing excitement for what she and Shillabeer will be creating moving forward, Garofalo states, “‘The Prize’ is a song I’m really proud of having worked on and I’m honored that Ben trusted my input enough to let me put myself into it.” The song presents a blend of post-punk and art rock, Shillabeer exchanging vibrant guitar and synth lines with Garofalo’s Wurlitzer and haunting vocals delivering lyrics about “pursuing a dream you no longer believe in.” Adding to the track are Ben Turner’s drums, with the B-side track featuring the Deadverse remix of “Dotted Lines” by dälek’s Will Brooks; the original version of “Dotted Lines” appeared on the aforementioned Power Reflection. Directed by Kirsten Miccoli, the video for “The Prize” made its premiere on March 2 via Under the Radar , with Garofalo stating that its performance and evocative imagery was a cathartic experience.











Shortly after Garofalo’s departure, Ganser had announced that fellow Chicago singer/songwriter Sophie Sputnik, known for her own Waltzer project, would be performing live with the band; she had officially joined Ganser in early February, with the promise of new studio material to appear soon. The band had opened for Japanese punk rock act Otoboke Beaver for a sold out show at Thalia Hall on February 26, and will be opening for Bikini Kill on April 22 at The Salt Shed.

