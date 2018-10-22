New project from Rhea's Obsession vocalist to make its debut album and live performance





Indarra, the new project of Canadian vocalist Sue Hutton, will release its debut album, Walk On Fire, November 9 through Metropolis Records. Best known for her work in Rhea’s Obsession, Hutton explores themes of empowerment and social activism through her distinctive voice, the group blending an otherwordly aesthetic with multiple instrumental styles. Appearing on the record is Athan Maroulis (NØIR, Black Tape for a Blue Girl, Spahn Ranch) providing backing vocals on “Turn the Light Within,” as well as producers/instrumentalists Kevin Laliberté and Chris Gartner, with synths and backing vocals by Heiki and Scott M2. In addition, performing the Tabla was Ed Hanley along with percussionist Deb Sinha. Walk On Fire is now available for pre-order via Bandcamp and the Metropolis website. Prior to the album’s release, Indarra will make its live debut October 27 at Pittsburgh’s Cattivo.

Indarra

Metropolis Records

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)