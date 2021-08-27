



Vlad Janicek, best known as the founding bassist and songwriter of legendary goth/rock act Nosferatu, has unveiled the debut single from his new band, Vampyrëan. As the title track to the forthcoming full-length album, “The Hunger” showcases Janicek’s trademark blend of gothic and post-punk rock with the cinematic grandeur of horror soundtracks, calling the song “a rousing goth anthem on the desire and obsession of a vampyre and the pursuit and submission of his victim.” With a release date of August 27 through all major digital outlets, “The Hunger” is available for pre-order on Bandcamp; as well, as radio edit of the song is also available. In addition, Vampyrëan has created a music video for “The Hunger,” directed by Dan Hart with production by Lightengine Films.











25 years after his departure from the band, Janicek first began working on new music in 2019 with fellow Nosferatu alumni Louis DeWray, with Chris Clark later joining; originally naming the band The Nosferatu due to Janicek’s 50% ownership of the name (the other half belonging to sole remaining founding member Damien DeVille), and performing live shows in late 2019, plans for an album as The Nosferatu were underway in early 2020, before Janicek formed Vampyrëan as a new band. Vampires, werewolves, and serial killers all abound in the lyrics for the 11 tracks on The Hunger, with specific references to the historical “Blood Countess” Elizabeth Bathory and the gothic literature of Bram Stoker, Anne Rice, H.P. Lovecraft, James Herbert, and Edgar Allan Poe. The album features guest performances by Aaron Stainthorpe (My Dying Bride), Elisabeth Kotronia (EnGarde), Chris Pohl (BlutEngel), and Sven Friedrich (Solar Fake), the latter appearing on a cover of Tear For Fears’ “Watch Me Bleed.” A release date for The Hunger has yet to be announced, although it is expected to appear before the end of 2021.

Vampyrëan

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)