



Ashkelon Sain has earned a considerable reputation in the annals of goth and darkwave, having been involved in such bands as Trance to the Sun, Trance to the Moon, Soriah, Devoured by Flowers, and now Solara Obscura. “Dark Valleys” marks the debut single from the new project, the eight-minute-long instrumental serving as the first taste of a forthcoming album, titled Visible From Space. Filled with swirling psychedelic atmospheres, washes of resonant guitar and piano, and set to a steadily persistent rhythm, fans will undoubtedly recognize the traces of his musicianship and songwriting style that he has showcased across his myriad bands. With cover art by Leah Paradox, “Dark Valleys” is now available on Bandcamp, with more singles from Visible From Space expected to arrive throughout the year. Joining Sain in the live incarnation of the band is Cindy Coulter, best known as a member of This Ascension and Mercury’s Antennae, as well as a touring member of Faith and the Muse.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)