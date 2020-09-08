



Originally planned for release ahead of an autumn tour, the legendary new wave and indie/rock act New Order has unveiled a new single, “Be a Rebel.” “In tough times, we wanted to reach out with a new song,” states vocalist/guitarist and founding member Bernard Sumner, the single marking the first new material from New Order since the 2015 Music Complete album; now available in digital format, with CD and 12-inch vinyl editions to follow, “Be a Rebel” shows New Order presenting a message of celebration and appreciation in the midst of difficult times, with the promise “until we meet again.”







The Unity Tour of North America, which sees New Order co-headlining with fellow ’80s electro-pop pioneers Pet Shop Boys, has been rescheduled for 2021; the tour begins on September 18 in Toronto, ON and concludes with a pair of shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 15-16, followed by a one-off U.K. performance on November 6 in London. A full listing of live dates can be found on the New Order website.

In addition, Warner Music will be releasing a definitive box set edition of New Order’s iconic 1983 album Power, Corruption, & Lies; due for release on October 2, the box set will be accompanied by individual releases of the four 12-inch vinyl singles that didn’t appear on the album – among these are “Confusion,” “Thieves Like Us,” and “Murder,” as well as the band’s signature hit “Blue Monday,” which remains the best-selling 12-inch of all time.

