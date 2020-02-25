



Two legendary bands of ’80s electro-pop are joining forces as New Order and Pet Shop Boys have announced the co-headlining Unity Tour. Spanning 11 dates, this North American tour kicks off on September 6 in Toronto, and includes stops at Madison Square Garden and The Hollywood Bowl. The bands will rotate the opening slot, with both playing a full set each night. Tickets for the Unity Tour go on sale Friday, February 28 at 10:00am local time via Ticketmaster.

Formed in 1980 by the surviving members of Joy Division after the death of lead singer Ian Curtis, the influential New Order continues to tour to sold-out crowds, recently playing a four-date residency at The Fillmore Miami, with January 15 declared New Order Day in the City of Miami Beach in perpetuity. The band’s most recent critically acclaimed album, 2015’s Music Complete, reached #2 on the U.K. charts.

Three-time Brit Award recipients and six-time Grammy Nominated U.K. pop duo Pet Shop Boys have sold over 50 million albums worldwide since the 1985 #1 breakthrough hit, “West End Girls.” The band’s European and U.K. greatest hits tour, Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live Opens May 1 in Berlin and runs through July.

