New NSFW animated music video from x.a.o.s.





Melbourne based industrial project x.a.o.s. has released a new video for “Big Daddy” off of the Algea album. The deliberately childish and crude NSFW animated video is a scathing condemnation of the hypocrisy of religious organizations regarding sexuality. The video comes at a time when Australia’s Catholic church’s vocal opposition to same sex marriage coincides with a years long investigation into child sexual abuse, resulting in one of its high ranking officials being recalled to Rome. Algea was released in April of 2016 and is available now as both a digital and limited edition physical releases wrapped in butcher paper and twine; both versions are available through Bandcamp, with the digital edition also available on iTunes and other digital retailers.





x.a.o.s.

Website, Bandcamp



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)