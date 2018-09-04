New music video from Syd.31 banned by Google





Manchester based electro/punk group Syd.31 has released a music video for the track “Bulldoze Everything” from the upcoming album Walk Amongst Rebels, which is due out later this year. The group’s blend of punk and industrial takes center stage in the strobing, minimalistic video directed by frontman Jason Pearson (a.k.a. Dr. Magic). The video captures the group’s heavier, more aggressive sound inspired by the seemingly unavoidable pending dystopia of current events and Pearson’s desire “to create the most brutal riff possible; the sort of riff you can only write when you are utterly fucked off.” He also states of the video, “It’s like your worst nightmare, but at the best party you could hope to be invited to. It’s a powerful rally cry for those that are angry and god knows we have enough to be angry about.”







Since its release, the video for “Bulldoze Everything” has been banned from Google advertising due to “explicit content,” which the band states unironically and without sarcasm, “we are actually over the moon about this!” Initially formed as a solo project by Pearson in 2012, Syd.31 has to date released two EPs and a full-length album, 2017’s Last Punks on Earth.

Syd.31

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)