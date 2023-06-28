



“Pulling Me Under” marked the third collaborative effort from Slighter’s Colin Cameron Allrich and Craig Joseph Huxtable of OHMelectronic and Landscape Body Machine, and the first from Slighter’s forthcoming This Futile Engine album. Following up on the pair’s “Lights Out” and “Give Me,” the song is driven by Allrich’s signature production, wrought with deep bass and intricately programmed beats, topped off by Huxtable’s moody vocals; “For me, lyrics-wise,” Huxtable explains, “‘Pulling Me Under’ is all about being locked in a battle with the self, combating depression and negative thinking,” with the video presenting a glitch-laden accompaniment that seems to mirror the constantly shifting narrative “like a fight for the survival of one’s psyche.” Calling Huxtable’s vocals on the track “risky,” Allrich further comments, “I want to give my friends a challenge to try something new when we work together. The most effortless sort of collaborations happen when you are working with people who bring out the best in you and push each other out of our comfort zones a bit.”











The “Pulling Me Under” single was released on March 20 with supplementary remixes by SØLVE and Matt Hart, followed by the May 29 release of “Have No Fear” – both songs to be featured on This Futile Engine, due to arrive on July 21 via Brutal Resonance Records. Digital and limited edition CD pre-orders are available now on Bandcamp. The album also features contributions by Roland Zwaga (Krate, Acidrodent), Yvette Winkler (Vaselyne), Anastasia Poirier (Deep Dark Water), and Steven Seibold (Hate Dept., Standalone), as well as regular Slighter associate Christy Hannon, and dialog by James Hughey and Leonard.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)