New music video from London's She Made Me Do It





Based in London, the electro/rock duo of Shaheena Dax and Will Crewdson – collectively known as She Made Me Do It – has released a music video for the track “Bones.” Produced by Crewdson and directed and edited by Duncan Catterall, the video showcases the band’s aggressive blend of scathing hard rock with a blackened post-punk tinge, the visuals drenched in Grindhouse-esque sepia to augment the band’s glam-meets-grunge aesthetic and highlight the song’s themes of intense sexual attraction, obsession, and delusion. Dax states, “I imagined a dark story set at 4am on a foggy London night outside a creepy dive bar.”







“Bones” is taken from She Made Me Do It’s Drenched EP, released on February 1 via the band’s own Catranstic Records. Shaheena Dax and Will Crewdson are also members of rock band Rachel Stamp, forming She Made Me Do It in 2015. In addition, Crewdson is best known for having worked with Johnette Napolitano and Adam Ant, assisting in songwriting, recording, and production; he has also played guitar for the likes of Bow Wow Wow, Malcolm McLaren, Tom Jones, Bryan Ferry, Pigface, and more. He is also a member of ska band The Selecter and has released numerous albums under his Scant Regard solo moniker.





She Made Me Do It

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)