



Oakland based heavy industrial group Lament Cityscape has released the video for “Running Out of Decay,” the opening track from the recently released EP, The New Wet. Directed by Neil Corbin and produced by Moriah Dobos and Yuliana Franco, the video features performances by Sarah Furlong and Katrina Bonin, with mask design by Sabrina Dwyer. Diverging from the hypnotic sludge of the debut LP to create a more cinematic, apocalyptic ambient sound, the EP is the first in a series of three following the concept of transformation, with each release representing a different stage of the process. Begun in 2013 by Mike McClatchey, the former solo project has expanded from a duo into the current four member lineup, which includes David Small, Seánan McCullough, and Peter Layman. The late 2018 debut LP, The Torn, was followed by the collaborative album Soft Tissue with New York synth death group, Theologian; The New Wet was released on January 31, and is available digitally via all major outlets, including Bandcamp.









