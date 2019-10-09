



Alva Noto and Ryuichi Sakamoto will release TWO, a live album capturing the pair’s winter 2018 performance of improvised works and collaborative compositions at the Sydney Opera House. Blending Noto’s abstract electronica and Sakamoto’s elegant piano to form a harmonious and poised soundscape, the album’s 15 tracks present the performance edited down from the full two-hour recording. Due for release on November 15, TWO is available for pre-order now via Alva Noto’s own NOTON imprint in CD, digital, and 12-inch vinyl formats.

Revered for his pioneering work with experimental electronics, Ryuichi Sakamoto was a founder of the Yellow Magic Orchestra, and has collaborated with the likes of Brian Wilson, David Byrne, Thomas Dolby. and Iggy Pop. He has won numerous awards for his solo and soundtrack work, including a lifetime achievement award from Belgium’s World Soundtrack Academy and Asian filmmaker of the year at the Busan International Film Festival. He starred with David Bowie and “Beat” Takeshi Kitano in the 1983 Nagisa Oshima directed WWII drama Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence, for which he also composed the soundtrack, scoring an international hit with the “Forbidden Colours” single with vocalist David Sylvian. He is also an environmental activist and a writer for anime and video games.

Alva Noto – a.k.a. Carsten Nicolai – is a German musician whose visual works have appeared in such prestigious institutions as the Saatchi Gallery, the Sydney Opera House, the Guggenheim, and the Tate Modern. He has also collaborated with musicians including Iggy Pop, Bjork, and Einstürzende Neuebauten’s Blixa Bargeld.

The pair first met in 1999 with Noto commissioned to remix a track of Sakamoto’s by Code Unfinished magazine in 2000 giving way to a creative exchange, which then culminated in their 2004 debut LP, Vrioon; the album was then voted by The Wire as electronica album of the year. Four more albums and the score for Alejandro González Iñárritu’s award winning 2015 film The Revenant followed, along with the Glass live album recorded during a 2018 performance at Philip Johnson’s Glass House.

