



Bristol, U.K. artist Alice Sheridan will be releasing her third album under the New Haunts moniker via Cold Transmission Music, titled Still Dark Sky. With the title track written just before the first U.K. lockdown, the album follows themes of issues that have always existed, but were amplified by the global crisis, ultimately seeking catharsis through volume and earnestness – Sheridan states that Still Dark Sky “is my most upbeat and uncompromising album yet,” with production and mixing by Marcus Dyer; presenting eight brand new tracks, the album concludes with two remixes of the tracks “Arcs” and “Failing Me.” Releasing on May 28, Still Dark Sky follows 2020’s Fight / Flight, and can be purchased through Bandcamp in digital, CD, and vinyl formats; a music video for “Blame” was released on April 30, directed and shot by Alastair Power, who also created the album artwork, and edited by Sheridan.









