



“2020 has been a shit year.” So says Stabbing Westward front man Christopher Hall, and with the numerous tour cancellations and venue closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, along with social and political strife, it would be difficult to argue against such a statement. Nevertheless, having released the Dead and Gone EP in January to signal the band’s return to recording activity, Stabbing Westward is not taking so dark a situation lying down; with today’s release of Hallowed Hymns, the industrial and alt. rock band celebrates the Halloween season with an EP of cover songs to “help tide you over until we can release some new music.” Featuring four tracks, the EP presents songs that were instrumental to the band’s beginnings, beginning with a cover of The Cure’s “Burn,” which made its debut on the new ColdWaves 2020 compilation, along with a Devil’s Night remix; rounding out the EP is a rendition of Echo & The Bunnymen’s “The Killing Moon” and MINISTRY’s classic “Every Day is Halloween,” with Hall expressing his appreciation for Al Jourgensen’s limited use of gear on the original and the extent to which modern recording techniques were inspired by him. He goes on to say that “From the earliest days of MINISTRY’s With Sympathy through the evolution of Twitch, they were the band that opened our minds and hearts to industrial music. To be able to reimagine these songs as Stabbing Westward while still trying to pay homage to the brilliance of the original versions was a terrifyingly fun adventure.” Hallowed Hymns is available now on Bandcamp via COP International; Stabbing Westward is currently working on a new full-length album.







Coincidentally, MINISTRY is also celebrating the Halloween season with the release of a new 12-inch vinyl EP showcasing two unreleased remixes of “Everyday (is Halloween),” titled The Lost Mixes. Culled from recently unearthed studio tapes from the original sessions, the two mixes present the earliest indications of the industrial direction Jourgensen would take MINISTRY toward from Twitch onward, with two previously unreleased tracks offered as B-sides, “Playground” and an instrumental version of “I See Red.” Everyday (is Halloween) – The Lost Mixes is available now on Bandcamp in digital and limited edition colored vinyl formats, released via Cleopatra Records.





Stabbing Westward

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

COP International

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

MINISTRY

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Cleopatra Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)