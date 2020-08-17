



Having attained a cult status in the U.K. underground music scene in the ’80s, the post-punk group Folk Devils has returned with the announcement of a new EP, marking the band’s first new music since 1987. Recorded at North London’s Konk Studios, Forever heralds two brand new tracks along with a new rendition of the live favorite “Ink Runs Dry,” all showcasing the darkly blues inspired twin-guitar sound that made Folk Devils a favorite in the U.K. scene more than three decades ago. Named after an academic text on media scapegoating, the band now consists of founding members Kris Jozajtis on guitar and Mark Whiteley on bass, joined by past members Nick Clift on guitar and drummer John Hamilton, along with new vocalist Dave Hodgson; originaly vocalist Ian Lowery died in 2001, while the current lineup has been an active live unit since late 2016 and releasing the Beautiful Monsters collection that year, followed by the Dutch Courage EP chronicling a 1984 radio session in Holland. Co-produced and mixed by Grammy winner Rik Simpson, the Forever EP is due for release on September 18 via Optic Nerve Recordings in digital, CD, and limited edition translucent red 10-inch vinyl; pre-orders are available now on Bandcamp.





