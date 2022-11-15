



Mari Kattman has certainly been keeping busy, with COP International’s announcement of the Fever Shakes EP marking her latest solo effort. Due for digital release on November 18, the EP features two new songs that the prominent label calls “another sparkling pop gem,” the two songs representing Kattman’s artistic range and flexability – danceable, energetic, and aggressive on the title track, but reserved, atmospheric, and seductive on “Night Life.” Supplementing the EP are a pair of remixes, with Interface taking on “Fever Shakes,” and Assemblage 23 with “Night Life.” Fever Shakes follows up on Kattman’s Is It Really That Bad? EP released in May, and is available to pre-order now on Bandcamp.





Mari Kattman

COP International

