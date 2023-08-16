



James Shaffer and Chris Hunt have revealed the latest single from their long-gestating experimental electronic project Venera, titled “Hologram.” Having emerged from the duo’s first sessions, they explain that “We don’t interact much with holograms, but they seem to offer an image of an alluring emptiness and light, which resonates well with the universe we are driven to explore.” The track features an emotive vocal and piano performance by Rizz of VOWWS, with ambient guitar tones warbling atop a steady drum pattern; the accompanying video was directed by EFFIXX, with 3D design by Samanta Garcia.







“Hologram” follows up on “Swarm,” Venera’s debut single, which appeared in late July, also accompanied by a video by EFFIXX and Garcia; both songs will appear on the upcoming album, which will also feature guest performances by drummer Deantoni Parks (Mars Volta, John Cale), Jacob Duzsik (HEALTH), and Alain Johannes. Comprised of nine tracks, the self-titled Venera album will be released on October 13 via Ipecac Recordings, with pre-orders available now in digital, CD, and vinyl formats.







Shaffer is better known to the world as Munky, one of the founding guitarists of nü-metal band KoRn, while Hunt is an Atlanta-based composer and filmmaker. Venera was formed in early 2022 by the pair in Los Angeles while working on songs for Xhoana X, utilizing numerous guitar effects in tandem with modular and granular synthesis, improvised and sculpted to achieve an ever-evolving and universal sound. The band explains, “You try to pull the tape out of your face and see your many faces slip right off with it in a pile. Then there is light. You can’t think of anything besides the light. You can’t think anything.”

Venera

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, Instagram

Ipecac Recordings

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

VOWWS

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)