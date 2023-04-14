



With both artists having established themselves in the world of dark electronic and esoteric post-industrial music, Dan Barrett (Worms of the Earth, Venal Flesh) and Henrik Karlsson (Seven Trees, Subverge), have joined forces to form their own imprint, Arcane Dirge. Drawing on their collective histories with such prominent labels as Zoth Ommog, Tympanik, Progress Productions, Alfa Matrix, Bugs Crawling Out of People, and more, Arcane Dirge will focus the dark outsider spirit the two artists have cultivated in their various projects over the years, with two releases to inaugurate the label on April 28.

Among the two will be the Arcanum Vol. 1 compilation, a two-disc collection of 16 fully exclusive tracks ranging from death, post-industrial, dark ambient, and other experimental sounds to capture the prestige of such renowned compilations from Cold Meat Industry and Tympanik; among the artists featured on the compilation are Raison d’Etre, Empusae, Flint Glass, Theologian, Access to Arasaka, Seven Trees, and Subverge. Arcanum Vol. 1 will be available digitally, as well as in a limited edition six-panel CD digipak.

The label’s premiere release will be Zechrum, the full-length debut album from Henrik Karlsson under his moniker of Subverge. The project finds Karlsson going “back to the roots” of his dark ambient leanings, combined with martial industrial rhythms and traces of modern classical orchestration. The album track “Velvet Scars II” appears on the aforementioned Arcanum compilation; like its label companion, Zechrum will be released digitally and in a limited edition six-panel CD digipak.

Arcane Dirge

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, Instagram

Subverge

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)