



Underground music legend Mona Mur has unveiled two new collaborations, the first of which with The Eternal Afflict on a track titled “Crossing the Line,” which appears on the new compilation Sounds to Keep Nightlife Alive. Curated by German industrial/noise act Melting Rust Opera in an effort to support two of clubs in Bonn that have been closed due to the pendemic, 100% of the proceeds for the compilation will be going directly toward the club operators for Namenlos and BLA “to show solidarity and maybe bring in some lost ‘tips’ for all the people involved.” With every track on the collection written prior to the current crisis, all making their first appearances, among the other acts featured are Armageddon Dildos, Mind Area, Christian St. Claire, along with Melting Rust Opera and Flesh Wire. Sounds to Keep Nightlife Alive is now available digitally via Bandcamp.







The second collaboration comes in the form of a remix Mur has performed for fellow industrial femme fatale Android Lust. With the original version of the track “Madness in Men” appearing on 2017’s Berlin (Crater Vol. 2) album, Mur’s remix is now available via Bandcamp. The single marks the first new material from Android Lust since the 2018 release of Shores Unknown, which featured pieces composed for the survival horror video game Agony; Mona Mur’s most recent album, Delinquent was released on March 29, 2019.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)