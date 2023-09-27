



U.K.-based imprint Submarine Broadcasting Company has announced the release of a new compilation, titled God’s Fool. Featuring 18 tracks of avant-garde and outsider electronic soundscapes, the collection serves as a tribute to renowned auteur Andrei Tarkovsky and his 1979 effort Stalker; among the artists featured on God’s Fool are Whettman Chelmets, The German Ocean, Draaier, Von Heuser, Eisehow, Colonial Skyway, and Stringmodulator, with label founder and mastering engineer RJ Mellor explaining that “I felt it would be an interesting experiment to invite artists to interpret the film.” He refers to Stalker as a “genuine work of artistic genius,” and furthermore acknowledges the film’s original soundtrack composed by frequent Tarkovsky collaborator Eduard Artemyev, whose own reputation as one of Russia’s most significant composers of electronic music and film scores matches Tarkovsky’s as a filmmaker.

God’s Fool will be released on October 2 via Submarine Broadcasting Company in digital and CD formats, the latter appearing in a limited edition three-disc digipak; currently, four of the compilation’s tracks are available to preview on Bandcamp.







The fifth of Tarkovsky’s seven directorial works, and written by Arkady and Boris Strugatsky, Stalker has been highly acclaimed for its meditative and allegorical themes examining various aspects of philosophy, psychology, and theology – ostensibly a sci-fi art piece loosely inspired by the Strugatsky brother’s own 1972 novel Roadside Picnic , the story follows a “Stalker” guiding a writer and a scientist into a mysterious “Zone” wherein a room exists that supposefly grants one’s deepest desires. Production of the film was notably troubled, with footage shot over the course of a year found to be unusable, necessitating multiple reshoots; many have attributed the deaths of various crew members, including Tarkovsky, on the toxic conditions of shooting locations like a deserted power plants in Estonia and near a thermal power plant in Moscow. Stalker is available to view on HBO Max and for free on YouTube via Mosfilm.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)