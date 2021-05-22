



Best known for his work in Swiss industrial/rock band The Young Gods, composer/producer Franz Treichler has embarked on a new collaboration with Emilie Zoé and Nicolas Pittet. Collectively known as /A\. with a self-titled debut album to be released by Hummus Records and Two Gentlemen, preceded by the release of the “Grain Sand and Mud” single; drawing on the three musicians’ longstanding backgrounds in experimental electronics and post-rock, the single – including the vocals and melodies – was created from a series of jam sessions in The Young Gods’ rehearsal room. A visualizer clip for “Grain Sand and Mud” has been released.







Due out on June 18, the /A\ debut album can be pre-ordered digitally via Bandcamp, with “Grain Sand and Mud” available to preview stream. Pittet and Zoé have collaborated extensively under the latter’s solo outlet, with Zoé also a member of Autisti. Treichler is the sole consistent member of The Young Gods; the band had originally been on the roster for ColdWaves IX prior to the festival’s postponement due to the global pandemic. The band’s last release was 2019’s Data Mirage Tangram, while Treichler had also released his Braindance solo album in 2001.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)