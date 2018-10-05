New band from MINISTRY guitarist Sin Quirin makes its debut





3 Headed Snake, the new heavy metal band from guitarist/keyboardist/programmer Sin Quirin and vocalist Johnny Ray, has made its official premiere with the music video for “Wisdom Screams.” One of three tracks featured on the band’s self-titled debut EP, the video was directed by Matt Zane of Lord Zane Productions and features fire performers Amie Nicole, Alicia Dove, Kelsie Koziol, and Bri Summers. “Wisdom Screams” made its premiere on Tattoo.com .







3 Headed Snake’s lineup of powerhouse musicians is rounded out by drummer Derek S. Abrams and guitarist Cesar Soto, both of whom are members of MINISTRY alongside Quirin, and bassist DV Karloff of Society 1, of which director Zane is lead vocalist and Quirin is an occasional member. The 3 Headed Snake EP was released on October 3, produced and mixed by Michael Rozon at Schecter Studios, and features artwork by Mister Sam Shearon. Of the band’s music, Quirin states, “We’ve decided to go back in time to reclaim our classic metal roots. We can’t wait to unleash our new, yet old school type of metal to the world.”





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)