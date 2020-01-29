



Four of Denmark’s most prolific industrial artists have joined forces in a new band, putting forth their collective efforts into an electrified brand of industrial/metal and punk known as Bitter Distrust. Featuring John R. Mirland, Tommy B-Kuhlmann, Jens B. Petersen, and Michael Hillerup, the quartet puts forth a “no bullshit attitude ad energetic style” that can be heard on the introductory music video for the track “Hooligan,” which premiered on January 26. Lasting under two minutes, the song is the final track on the band’s upcoming six-track EP Bloodlust, due for release on February 2, 2020 via the Tinnitorturous imprint, and available to pre-order now via Bandcamp.











Mirland, Kuhlmann, and Petersen are also members of the electro group Negant, while Petersen previously worked with Hillerup in Neotek; additionally, Petersen and Kuhlmann are members of EBM/synthpop act ManMindMachine, while Mirland is best known for his output under his solo monikers of Mirland and M73, and working with Leæther Strip’s Claus Larsen in Am Tierpark and the LÆBEL imprint. Hillerup was previously a member of legendary electro/industrial act Birmingham 6. Tinnitorturous was founded by Petersen and Kuhlmann, having released two digital singles by Eisenwolf in 2019.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)