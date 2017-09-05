New Australian/U.S.A. duo 11 Grams releases first single from upcoming debut





11 Grams – the new EBM duo of Australia’s Simeon Fitzpatrick (Project K11, Adelaide) and Rob Early (Retrogramme) from the U.S.A. – has unveiled the music video for “Machine Malfunction,” the first single from the band’s upcoming debut. Panacea features artwork by Vlad McNeally of KallistiDesign and contains 12 tracks, including remixes by Daniel Myer (Haujobb, Architect), Xavier Swafford (3TEETH), and Norway’s Atropine. The video, directed by Christian Ryder, is intended as a visual accompaniment to the band’s heavy EBM style. With a release date of September 29 on the EKProduct label, Panacea will be distributed via Audioglobe in CD digipak and digital formats.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)