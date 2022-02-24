Jesse Hunt (Cyanotic, ConformCo), Trevor Henthorn (Sweat Engine, Medical Grade), and videographer Mike Hawk have joined forces on a new audiovisual presentation, titled The Ditch. Conceived by Hunt and Hawk, the feature experiments with different forms of media presentation and production; the audio is driven by the percussive industrial clamor and mechanical ambience of Hunt and Henthorn, while Hawk and Henthorn formulated the video portions, shooting in urban ditches in Chicago and San Diego – between two and four layers of audio and visual synchrony and syncopation coalesce into a divergent and dynamic sensory experience. The Ditch can be purchased on Bandcamp in multiple formats:
The Ditch was released on February 22 via Pan Handler Production.
Hunt/Henthorn/Hawk – The Ditch
Website
Jesse Hunt
Facebook, SoundCloud
Trevor Henthorn
Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp
Pan Handler Production
Website
Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)