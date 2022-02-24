



Jesse Hunt (Cyanotic, ConformCo), Trevor Henthorn (Sweat Engine, Medical Grade), and videographer Mike Hawk have joined forces on a new audiovisual presentation, titled The Ditch. Conceived by Hunt and Hawk, the feature experiments with different forms of media presentation and production; the audio is driven by the percussive industrial clamor and mechanical ambience of Hunt and Henthorn, while Hawk and Henthorn formulated the video portions, shooting in urban ditches in Chicago and San Diego – between two and four layers of audio and visual synchrony and syncopation coalesce into a divergent and dynamic sensory experience. The Ditch can be purchased on Bandcamp in multiple formats:



DVD – including the video with PCM audio recording, extras consisting of WAV and MP3 versions of the audio and graphics, and artwork providing instructions to access the high quality video online. USB – in re-purposeable 16gb and 64gb versions that include the HD video, WAX and MP3 audio and graphics, web access, and the larger high-speed drive including 5.1 surround sound, Railroad Spike – featuring QR codes enabling download and streaming of HD audio and video. Audio CD/digital audio – 15 tracks encompassing the audio portion, as well as artwork providing instructions to access the high quality video online.











The Ditch was released on February 22 via Pan Handler Production.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)