



From his latest album comes the music video for “I Think We’re Past That Now” from four-time Grammy winner Antonio Sánchez. Shift (Bad Hombre Vol. II) saw the celebrated drummer and multi-instrumentalist in a series of remote collaborations with a number of his favorite artists – among them was Nine Inch Nails, with “I Think We’re Past That Now” featuring vocals and lyrics by Trent Reznor, with the main synth passages created by Atticus Ross; additionally, Sánchez mixed the track with regular Nine Inch Nails associate and renowned producer Alan Moulder. As the fourth single from Shift, the corresponding video was created over the course of a year-and-a-half by Animatitlan Studio and directed by Luis Felipe Alanis, with Sánchez explaining that he felt the Mexican animation company “would be the perfect choice to create something unique for Trent’s powerful song that could also allude to my Mexican heritage in a whimsical and otherworldly fashion.”







Best known for his work with jazz guitarist Pat Metheny, Antonio Sánchez has also earned widespread acclaim for his various collaborations and solo works, including his original score for the 2014 black comedy Birdman. Produced by Sánchez and released on August 26 by Arts Music, Shift (Bad Hombre Vol. II) acts as a follow-up to his 2017 Bad Hombre album; along with Reznor and Ross, the record also features guest appearances by Pat Metheny, Dave Matthews, Meshell Ndegeocello, Kimbra, Ana Tijoux, Ignacio López Tarso, Lila Downs, and more. Sánchez refers to the term of “Bad Hombre” as an alter-ego to explore and experiment without stylistic limitations, with the 2017 album written as a response to the xenophobic anti-Mexican rhetoric of the Trump administration, while the new album opts for a more hopeful outlook even amid the isolation of the pandemic and the fragility of the sociopolitical status quo. Shift (Bad Hombre Vol. II) can be purchased via the Warner Music Group.

Additionally, Sánchez will be embarking on the Bad Hombre Tour of North America, beginning on October 18 in Washington, DC, and concluding on November 11 in Portland, OR. A full listing of tour dates can be found on the artist’s website.

Antonio Sánchez

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube, Instagram

Nine Inch Nails

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube, Instagram

Arts Music/Warner Music Group

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram

Animatitlan Studio

Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)