



Front Line Assembly… what more can be said about one of the truly revolutionary acts in modern music; having for nearly four decades laid down the foundations for modern electronic and industrial, Bill Leeb and company continue to forge a decidedly singular path. Now, the group has announced the release of a new album, appropriately titled Mechanical Soul, as the latest culmination of all that FLA has created and achieved. Arriving less than two years after the highly acclaimed Wake Up the Coma, the new album features 10 brand new tracks, along with a remix of the previous album’s “Hatevol” by Black Asteroid; as well, the record features guest performances by Fear Factory guitarist Dino Cazares, with whom FLA’s Rhys Fulber has had a long association as a producer, and Front 242 vocalist Jean-Luc De Meyer, who had previously appeared on the band’s 2006 effort Artificial Soldier. Due for release on January 15, 2021 via Metropolis Records, Mechanical Soul will be available in CD and digital formats, as well as a limited edition 2LP vinyl, all of which can be pre-ordered on Bandcamp and the Metropolis webstore.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)