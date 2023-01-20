



As the band’s sixth full-length album continues to send veritable spasms through listeners, Netherlands has already announced the release of another album, titled Severance. Contrary to such a title, Timo Ellis’ multifaceted voice wails “I will embrace you” through the guttural fury of “Omisha,” the album’s introductory single; wrought with grinding bass and guitar distortions, Damien Shane Moffitt’s powerful drums, and Josh Musto’s synthesized low end, the song sees Netherlands continuing to redefine the parameters of sludgy noise-laden post-rock toward a more unified incorporation of electronic elements without sacrificing the human element. Severance is due for release on March 31 via Svart Records, who refers to the record as an attempt “to filter the fury, the glimmers of hope, and untenable intensity of life in the anthropocene.” The video for “Omisha” was edited by Ellis with John LaMacchia, shot and directed by Jarid Blue.







Severance follows six months after Kali Corvette, which ReGen had streamed two days ahead of its release date. The album was mastered by the renowned Howie Weinberg, with the exception of the opening “Sicarrivallio,” which features additional vocals by Michael Dafferner (Car Bomb, Neck) and was mastered by Alex Deturk. Severance can be pre-ordered digitally via Bandcamp, while CD and vinyl pre-orders can be found on the Svart Records webstore.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)