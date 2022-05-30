



Following the release of her Spiral Hollow album, New Mexico dark rock and goth/industrial artist Sheila Eden has released a new single under her moniker of Nepthisis. Eden explains “Falling Ashes” to have been inspired by the rock and metal scene of the ’90s and early 2000s, referring to the song as a “modernization of those textured alternative grunge sounds.” As such, the track’s primary focus is on Eden’s vocals, which extend from low contralto to blistering highs accented by shrill screams; as an accomplished composer and songwriter for film and television, “Falling Ashes” also does well to further showcase the artist’s propensity for the cinematic and symphonic scope of metal, enhanced by subtle electronics and darkly horror-inspired soundscapes. As with Nepthisis’ past releases, the standalone single was produced and engineered by Damian Voelkel, with secondary mixing provided by Somer Bingham; “Falling Ashes” was released on Friday, May 27, and is now available digitally via Bandcamp and all major digital outlets. Spiral Hollow marked the full-length debut from Nepthisis, released on January 21, and spearheaded by such singles as “Sovereign Cry,” “Locked Up On This Hill,” “No Stopping Now,” and “Remnants of You.”





Nepthisis

Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Sheila Eden

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram, IMDB



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)