



Sheila Eden hasn’t slowed down since the release of her debut album as Nepthisis early last year, with today’s reveal of “A Devil Inside” marking the ninth single to follow Spiral Hollow. Produced by longtime associate Somer Bingham, the song continues to showcase the artist’s ethereal and haunted sound, acting as a cinematic anthem “about tapping into our darkness and duality as a form of power.” Taking inspiration from the tales of the Brothers Grimm, “A Devil Inside” follows an anti-hero facing a beast of unknown origin, muscially incorporating elements of opera, grunge, and metal with the expressed purpose to serve as a film and television soundtrack. Furthermore, Nepthisis refers to “A Devil Inside” as a sister track to “In the Shadows,” which was featured as a promotion for the “cannibal love story” Bones and All, directed by Luca Guadagnino and starring Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet. “A Devil Inside” follows the June release of “Take My Reign,” and is the fifth Nepthisis single release of 2023.





