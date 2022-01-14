



New Mexico dark rock and goth/industrial act Nepthisis has announced the release of a full-length debut album, titled Spiral Hollow. Produced and engineered by Damian Voelkel and backed on several tracks by guitarist Scott Karliner, Eden calls the music on the album “exciting and vulnerable, daring and aligned,” referring to it as a drum coming to fruition; Eden wrote the material during the pandemic, citing the influence of Deftones, Massive Attack, My Bloody Valentine, and Nine Inch Nails/How to Destroy Angels, and drawing comparisons to the likes of Chelsea Wolfe and Zola Jesus. Musically, the band presents a darkly sinister, chaotic, yet melodic sound with themes heavily inspired by Egyptian mythology – indeed, the band’s name is derived from the twin goddesses of Nephthys and Isis. Four singles have been released to precede the record, the first of which, “Remnants of You” was co-produced by The Blue Hour’s Brian Hodges, released in October of 2021; “No Stopping Now” followed in November, “Locked Up On This Hill” the next month, and finally “Soverign Cry” in early January. Spiral Hollow is due for release on January 21, with pre-saves available via iTunes, Spotify, and Amazon Music.

















Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)