



Veering from the cybernetically-enhanced dystopia of the Philadelphia darksynth project’s past output, Neon Shudder has revealed the new single from the forthcoming album, titled “Pervert.” As its title suggests, the track centers on more darkly emotional themes of addressing one’s own insecurities while coping with betrayal; set to a throbbing beat and scorching layers of synth, “Pervert” marks the first Neon Shudder track to feature vocals, not including guest performances. Available to stream via Bandcamp, Spotify, and YouTube, “Pervert” is the first single from Like Seraphim, the follow-up to 2022’s Welcome to the NET, with the album expected to arrive in early 2024; in the interim, Neon Shudder also released the soundtrack album to the “Tales From L5” expansion from the video game Hard Wired Island.





Neon Shudder

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)