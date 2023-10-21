



After the German electro/industrial act’s last album in 2019, Neon Insect had seemingly gone quiet, with the silence being broken this year by the reveal of two new singles. Released on October 20, “Love Sex + Robots” sees the artist continuing to dive into the dystopian backdrop, whose foundations were laid in 2019’s New Moscow Underground, wherein acts of love, affection, and physical intimacy are controlled by the government. Of course, such desires and the need for human connection cannot be quelled, leading to the formation of a hidden red-light district, the song serving as a soundtrack to the realm of forbidden cybernetic passion. Adding to the track is a vocal performance by Kvmilla, with “Love Sex + Robots” now available on Bandcamp and all major streaming platforms; the song follows the “Rewired” and “Implant” singles released in February and May of this year, respectively.





Neon Insect

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)