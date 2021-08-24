



Embracing the philosophies of Dadaism with an almost lunatic energy, Italian electropunk outfit Bikini Death Race has signed with Negative Gain Productions for the release of Refrigerator. Expanding on the nonsensical approach that drove the 2018 Party Animals debut, this sophomore album takes on a more experimental tone with the trio’s prodigious use of classic analog synthesizers and drum machines, with “Frontlines” acting as the introductory single; released on August 23, the music video directed and produced by Thunderslap Productions further showcases the group’s frantic modus operandi with visuals as colorful as the music. Refrigerator is due for release on September 17 in digital and vinyl formats, with pre-orders now available on Bandcamp.









Bikini Death Race

Negative Gain Productions

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)