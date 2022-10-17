



More than a year after the release of his debut EP, Serbian doomwave artist Nedogled has announced the October 28 release of his sophomore effort, titled Eye of the Wild. The artist explains the new EP to be a grittier and more disconcerting extrapolation of his blend of dark synthwave and doom metal, drawing inspiration from his surroundings in the dark forests and wild hills of Eastern Serbia; having departed from city life approximately seven years ago, Nedogled produces and records entirely in a solar-powered studio utilizing a wide array of hardware to channel the natural energies which he inhabits. The results on Eye of the Wild are four tracks detailing an almost Lovecraftian narrative of the descendents of humanity scattered across the globe and adapting to the instability of their environments as ancient forces arise to reclaim the planet. Eye of the Wild follows up on Nedogled’s Čupavi Snovi EP, released in January of 2021; like the debut, all proceeds from the EP go toward funding projects in the Zelenacija community, which seeks adaptive solutions to socioeconomic and changing climatic conditions in the region.









Nedogled

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)