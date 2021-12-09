



This past November saw the release of Brutal Nature, the latest solo effort from legendary electronic and industrial musician/producer Rhys Fulber, an album whose themes drew on the contrasts of brutalist architecture and contemplative nature. Now, he presents the video for “Fragility” as a monochromatic meditation on these concepts of nature reclaiming discarded industry, while also showcasing his own photographic skills; edited by Brien Hindman with graphics by Janina Schütz, the video begins simply with the tranquil chaos of the cloudy skies, the crashing waves upon the beach, fire, running streams, before transitioning to the uniform geometry of empty buildings overtaken by the surrounding woods and water, all set to the soundtrack of light techno/IDM beats and Jeza’s ghostly vocalization in an edited version of the track.







Written in the midst of the lockdowns, Brutal Nature was inspired by Fulber’s relocation from Los Angeles to a coastal town outside of his native Vancouver. The record follows up on his 2020 Resolve EP and also features a guest vocal appearance by Youth Code’s Sara Taylor. Released on November 26 via FR Recordings, Brutal Nature is now available via Bandcamp in digital, CD, and vinyl formats; at the time of this article, seven copies remain of a special handmade box set edition of the album, featuring postcards, stickers, a specially made scented candle by Janina Schütz, and an original signed Polaroid by Fulber.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)