



WaxTrax! Records has announced a special livestream event in which Chicago post-punk legends Naked Raygun will be performing a live set on the label’s monthly Channel 66 show, presented by VANS. The set will feature a mix of both classic tracks and selections from the band’s upcoming album, taking place on Thursday, March 11 at 6:00pm Central time; co-hosted by Mike O’Connell and also featuring a set by Chicago DJ Jena Max, the show will be streamed live on the WaxTrax! Twitch Channel and VANS CH66 live channel.

Founded in 1980, Naked Raygun has a long history with WaxTrax!, with the band using the renowned Lincoln Ave. storefront as a regular hangout and meeting place. Additionally, drummer Eric Spicer had collaborated with MINISTRY side project Pailhead, while bassist Pierre Kezdy performed on the Immediate Action EP by Strike Under, the imprint’s first official release in 1981; as well, vocalist Jedd Pazzatti’s sister Patti was not only the label’s first official employee, but is also featured on the cover of MINISTRY’s “Nature of Love” 12-inch. Carrying on the long tradition, WaxTrax! Records will be releasing Naked Raygun’s latest album in 2021.

Pierre Kezdy died of cancer on October 9, 2020, with the bass position now filled by Sensitive Pete.





