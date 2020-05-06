



Blending experimental and noisy electronics with straightforward industrial/rock, Nadjia has unleashed its sixth studio album, 7 Ends 13. Picking up where the 2010 Angels of Rust record left off, the new album presents founder and front man M collaborating with guitarist/bassist Jeff Filmore to create a sense of urgency and environment, “to take songs from concept to completion in a more timely fashion” and embracing their Louisiana surroundings, all carried through more refined production values than any of Nadjia’s past output. Joining the duo on 7 Ends 13 is violinist Paul Jansen, who also provides some additional synth and backing vocals, as well as legendary drummer Martin Atkins on selected tracks. Having originally utilized a drum sample from the Pigface Gub album, the new 2020 rendition of “As It As” features a newly recorded performance from Atkins, with Nadjia commenting that “We were ecstatic to come full circle to the track.” The album also features a remix of the opening track, “Voodoo Queen,” by Austin, TX electro and industrial/rock act Adoration Destroyed; a music video of “Voodoo Queen” was unveiled in December 2019. Released on May 5, 7 Ends 13 is available as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp, with the band asking instead that donations be made to the Capital Area Animal Welfare Society (CAAWS) in remembrance of Xochi; M states, “We’re also giving our music away from this point forward. In the past, we’ve sold it, then we moved to a cause donation. Now we’re giving it away.”









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)