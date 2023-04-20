



As the band gears up for the impending Evil Eye Tour, My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult has announced the release of the fourth entry in the Sinister Whisperz album series, The first three volumes, along with a recent string of reissues of classic entries in the band’s discography have certainly done well to celebrate their legacy as one of the underground scene’s most salaciously engaging acts; however, none of those items have delved so deeply into that period before the release of the iconic I see Good Spirits and I See Bad Spirits debut in 1988… until now. Sinister Whisperz IV chronicles the first recordings made by Franke Nardiello/Groovie Mann and Marston Daley/Buzz McCoy from 1987 to 1988, culling from the pair’s archives of unreleased songs and jams, appropriately dubbed The Bedroom Tapes. The album is due for release on May 9 via the band’s own SleazeBox Records – the first album in the Sinister Whisperz series was released in 2010, featuring remixes of tracks from Thrill Kill Kult’s initial tenure with WaxTrax! Records (1987-1991), followed in 2016 by the second volume focusing on the Interscope Years (1992-1996), and then in 2020 by the Rykodisc Years (2000-2009) in the third volume. Pre-orders for Sinister Whisperz IV: The Bedroom Tapes (1987-1988) are available now via SleazeBox Records. Thrill Kill Kult’s last album of new material was 2019’s In the House of Strange Affairs.







Joining the Evil Eye Tour will be fellow industrial upstarts Adult. and KANGA, with My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult presenting a setlist focusing on the band’s first decade from 1987-1997. The first leg of the tour begins on May 14 and concludes on June 3, focusing primarily on the Western U.S.; stops on this leg include San Antonio, Albuquerque, Portland, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, San Diego, Denver, Dallas, Houston, and Los Angeles. The tour will then reconvene in Autumn to carry the bands through the Midwest and East Coast, including an appearance at Dracula’s Ball in Philadelphia on October 28; spanning October 19 to November 4, this leg will see shows in Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Cleveland, New York, and Chicago. A full listing of dates and ticket links for the Evil Eye Tour can be found on the bands’ websites.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)